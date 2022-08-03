TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the June 30th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $33,598.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,269.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $132,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,388,886.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $33,598.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,269.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,105 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 8,059.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,709 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,615,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 836,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,341,000 after purchasing an additional 216,131 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,308,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,899,000 after purchasing an additional 133,469 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNX. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.75.

TD SYNNEX stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,329. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.92. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.