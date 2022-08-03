Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.31

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and traded as high as $10.58. Teijin shares last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 1,070 shares.

Teijin Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02.

About Teijin

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.

