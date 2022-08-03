Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $6,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,488,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,032,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $391.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $344.66 and a 12 month high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

