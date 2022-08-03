Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Price Target to $25.00

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

ETD stock opened at $22.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $574.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.15. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $28.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average is $24.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

