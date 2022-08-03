TenX (PAY) Market Cap Tops $3.85 Million

TenX (PAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 3rd. TenX has a total market capitalization of $3.85 million and $23,719.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenX coin can currently be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TenX has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,468.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004402 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002179 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00127209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00032127 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

TenX Coin Profile

TenX is a coin. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech.

Buying and Selling TenX

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

According to CryptoCompare, "TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to "own" part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. "

