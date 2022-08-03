TeraGo (TGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.92 million during the quarter.

TeraGo Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of TeraGo stock traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,675. The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.12. TeraGo has a 1 year low of C$3.48 and a 1 year high of C$6.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.15.

TeraGo Company Profile

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

