Ternoa (CAPS) Price Hits $0.0181 on Major Exchanges

Ternoa (CAPS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Ternoa has a total market cap of $11.80 million and $422,893.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ternoa coin can now be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ternoa has traded up 10.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.13 or 0.00616007 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002175 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017411 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00034833 BTC.
About Ternoa
Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 651,975,678 coins. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_.
Ternoa Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Ternoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ternoa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.