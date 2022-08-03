Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc grew its position in Tesla by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total transaction of $7,910,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total value of $2,527,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,541,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total value of $7,910,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,239 shares of company stock worth $53,099,879. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla Trading Up 1.2 %

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $733.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tesla from $1,108.00 to $949.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tesla to $930.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $859.50.

TSLA stock traded up $11.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $913.00. The stock had a trading volume of 388,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,798,874. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $731.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $843.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $953.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.25, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.17. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $620.57 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

