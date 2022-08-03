Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.38-$4.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78 billion-$2.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion. Tetra Tech also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.13-$1.18 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $152.16. The stock had a trading volume of 378,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,085. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $699.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.