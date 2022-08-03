Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) VP Mark T. Roberts Sells 2,048 Shares

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $6.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.46. The company had a trading volume of 264,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,622,710. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,534,890,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,763,635,000 after buying an additional 2,209,099 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,810,434,000 after buying an additional 1,484,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 360.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,153,000 after buying an additional 1,333,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

