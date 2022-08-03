Texas Permanent School Fund Has $9.12 Million Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Carlisle Companies worth $9,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,176,000 after buying an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CSL opened at $290.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $195.04 and a one year high of $297.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.95.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.16. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSL. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

