Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,645 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 281,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after buying an additional 82,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 10,059 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $82.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on D. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

