Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 720 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,069,457,000 after purchasing an additional 244,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,799,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,031,184,000 after purchasing an additional 159,817 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,642,000 after purchasing an additional 489,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,245,725,000 after purchasing an additional 237,090 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,203,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $574.96 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $747.42. The company has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $603.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $636.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.89 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $697.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

