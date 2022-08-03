Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PSA stock opened at $320.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.98. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $292.32 and a 12 month high of $421.76.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $13.15 per share. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.08.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

