Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.92 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report released on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $3.92 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.82. The consensus estimate for Texas Roadhouse’s current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

TXRH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Northcoast Research began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.91.

TXRH opened at $86.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $97.43.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $156,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James R. Zarley bought 7,069 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.56 per share, for a total transaction of $498,788.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,788.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $156,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.