The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the June 30th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aaron’s by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,746,000 after acquiring an additional 398,527 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,976,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,853,000 after purchasing an additional 221,788 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,977,000 after purchasing an additional 19,444 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,638,000 after purchasing an additional 48,961 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAN opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32. The company has a market cap of $399.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $31.69.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Aaron’s had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $610.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Aaron’s’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAN. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Aaron’s to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Aaron’s to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

