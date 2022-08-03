The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the June 30th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aaron’s
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aaron’s by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,746,000 after acquiring an additional 398,527 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,976,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,853,000 after purchasing an additional 221,788 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,977,000 after purchasing an additional 19,444 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,638,000 after purchasing an additional 48,961 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aaron’s Stock Performance
Shares of AAN opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32. The company has a market cap of $399.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $31.69.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on AAN. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Aaron’s to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Aaron’s to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.
Aaron’s Company Profile
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aaron’s (AAN)
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.