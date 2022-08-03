The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,128 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,360 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $555,083,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,474,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,610,000 after purchasing an additional 479,927 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,252,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,984,000 after purchasing an additional 221,746 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,835,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,769,000 after purchasing an additional 23,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,319,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.78 and a twelve month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.42.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

