The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,745 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $555,083,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,368.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,902,000 after buying an additional 1,554,823 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 383.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,017,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,123,000 after buying an additional 807,351 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $36,272,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $35,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays set a $61.00 target price on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.42.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BK opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.62. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.78 and a twelve month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

