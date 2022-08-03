The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.15

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.15 ($0.06) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The Brunner Investment Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

The Brunner Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 1,012.27 ($12.40) on Wednesday. The Brunner Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 929.14 ($11.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,140 ($13.97). The company has a market capitalization of £436.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,439.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 985.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,012.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James Sharp acquired 71 shares of The Brunner Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,029 ($12.61) per share, for a total transaction of £730.59 ($895.22).

The Brunner Investment Trust Company Profile

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

