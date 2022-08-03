The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.05-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.96 billion-$3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.96 billion.
The Ensign Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ENSG traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.97. 247,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $68.29 and a twelve month high of $94.25. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.86.
The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $732.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 7.27%. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Ensign Group Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a maintains rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $848,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in The Ensign Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 54,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About The Ensign Group
The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Ensign Group (ENSG)
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- Is Nike An Undervalued Opportunity for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.