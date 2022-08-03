The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.05-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.96 billion-$3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.96 billion.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.97. 247,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $68.29 and a twelve month high of $94.25. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.86.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $732.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 7.27%. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a maintains rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $848,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in The Ensign Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 54,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.