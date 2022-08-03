The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after buying an additional 570,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,218,874,000 after buying an additional 600,643 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,303,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,793,828,000 after buying an additional 52,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,207,799,000 after buying an additional 141,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,496,479,000 after purchasing an additional 225,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on GS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE GS traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $331.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,732. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.02 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.68 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,977,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,048,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

