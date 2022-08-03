The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $67.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.75. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $49.22 and a 52 week high of $85.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.87 and its 200-day moving average is $73.10.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 54.44%. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 758.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

