The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Chairman Sells $3,777,451.65 in Stock

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) Chairman William A. Furman sold 119,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $3,777,451.65. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 470,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,850,472.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GBX stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,281. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.41. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.58). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $793.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.07%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GBX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

