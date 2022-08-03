The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $86,540,000. Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $71,878,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,394,000 after buying an additional 1,188,307 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $78,536,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,867,000 after buying an additional 1,152,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.76.

Insider Transactions at Mosaic

Mosaic Stock Up 1.6 %

In other news, Director Gregory L. Ebel bought 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.49 per share, for a total transaction of $990,444.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,517.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Gregory L. Ebel purchased 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.49 per share, for a total transaction of $990,444.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,517.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.41.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

Mosaic declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

