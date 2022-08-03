The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.15. 11,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,727. The company has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.39 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.57.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

