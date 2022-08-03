The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,384,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,688,000 after buying an additional 1,664,485 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,301,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,486,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $523,586,000 after buying an additional 206,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,031,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,884,717,000 after buying an additional 135,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW traded down $4.03 on Wednesday, reaching $239.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,143. The firm has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.59. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.09%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.55.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

