The Sherwin-Williams Company to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.62 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sherwin-Williams in a research note issued on Monday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.81. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sherwin-Williams’ current full-year earnings is $8.64 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.55.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $243.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.59 and its 200-day moving average is $258.59. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

