The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Purchased by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 553,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,988,000 after acquiring an additional 36,553 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,077,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,808,000 after acquiring an additional 102,440 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $15,836,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $6,864,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $45.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens upgraded Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.44.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.