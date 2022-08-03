The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Reduced by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,927 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 120,826 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $17,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $827,082,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,399,753,000 after buying an additional 3,253,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,720,125,000 after buying an additional 2,057,821 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,132,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,224,770,000 after buying an additional 1,468,842 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 181.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,878,598 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $142,621,000 after buying an additional 1,211,114 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,801,518. The stock has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.47.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.91%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

