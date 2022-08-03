TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $13.58 Million Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 223,700 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Cognex worth $13,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cognex Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cognex from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cognex from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Cognex stock opened at $49.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.95. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $41.69 and a 52-week high of $92.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.66.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.77%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

