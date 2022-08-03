TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,442,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,310 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.71% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. worth $17,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 67.0% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the fourth quarter worth $9,378,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 122.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 16.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

MYTE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

Shares of MYTE opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.50.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.56 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

