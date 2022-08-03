TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,144,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.47.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $140.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

