Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.90-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

TITN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered Titan Machinery from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.67.

NASDAQ TITN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,383. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $38.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,575,000 after buying an additional 25,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,024,000 after buying an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after buying an additional 112,210 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after buying an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 31,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

