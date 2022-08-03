Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CEO Christopher P. Comparato Sells 2,377 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,377 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $36,700.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,975,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TOST traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,005,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,479. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.13. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $69.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.42 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Toast from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after buying an additional 17,541,796 shares during the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 25,906.8% in the 4th quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953,407 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 12,672,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172,463 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Toast by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,032,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,272,000 after buying an additional 1,081,510 shares during the period. Finally, Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Toast by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,863,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,871,000 after buying an additional 1,048,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

