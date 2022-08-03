TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.71 EPS

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.71, Briefing.com reports. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. TopBuild updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

TopBuild Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BLD traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,303. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $150.71 and a 1 year high of $284.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

About TopBuild

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 118.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in TopBuild by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 53.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

