Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 60,965 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 51% compared to the typical volume of 40,371 put options.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:FEZ traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $36.43. 2,054,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,094,808. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.38.

Institutional Trading of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 256.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

