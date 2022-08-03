Trias Token (new) 1-Day Volume Hits $634,778.00 (TRIAS)

Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last week, Trias Token (new) has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One Trias Token (new) coin can now be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00005833 BTC on popular exchanges. Trias Token (new) has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and $634,778.00 worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Trias Token (new) alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,322.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004419 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00126848 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00032263 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Trias Token (new) Profile

TRIAS is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab.

Trias Token (new) Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias Token (new) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias Token (new) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trias Token (new) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trias Token (new) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trias Token (new) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.