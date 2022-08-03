TrueChain (TRUE) Reaches Market Cap of $2.01 Million

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One TrueChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueChain has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and $162,390.00 worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrueChain has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,375.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00172466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004352 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00127313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00032167 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro.

TrueChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

