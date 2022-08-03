TrustSwap (SWAP) Price Tops $0.23

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000980 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. TrustSwap has a market cap of $22.43 million and $299,300.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrustSwap alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,447.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004361 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00126739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00032340 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins and its circulating supply is 97,570,664 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.