Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 116,333 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,006,171 shares.The stock last traded at $11.17 and had previously closed at $7.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Tupperware Brands Trading Up 36.5 %

The company has a market cap of $450.71 million, a P/E ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.88.

Insider Activity

Tupperware Brands ( NYSE:TUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.25). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 69.39% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $348.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tupperware Brands news, insider Hector Lezama bought 33,500 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $208,370.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 199,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,003.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hector Lezama acquired 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $208,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,003.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tim Minges bought 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $100,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,867.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $717,840. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tupperware Brands

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 42,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 48.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Tupperware Brands

(Get Rating)

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.