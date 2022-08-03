Twin Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dover by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,307,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,053,514,000 after buying an additional 54,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,538,000 after acquiring an additional 220,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,176,000 after acquiring an additional 121,884 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,878,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,154,000 after acquiring an additional 42,032 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $249,199,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE DOV traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $131.85. 1,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,466. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.66 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.50.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOV. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.17.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

