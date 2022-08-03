Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $3.23 Million Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,485 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 684 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Stock Performance

NYSE CI traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.23. 7,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $282.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $265.04 and a 200-day moving average of $250.90.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $283.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,402,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,402,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,740 shares of company stock valued at $20,621,935 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

