Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $4.23 Million Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,032,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,692,000 after buying an additional 1,512,258 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Evergy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,271,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,176,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,407 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,824,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,166,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,674,000 after purchasing an additional 484,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $44,137.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,657 shares of company stock worth $112,987. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $67.09. 6,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,969. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $73.13. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.49.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

