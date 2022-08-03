Twin Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $4,370,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 52,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 42,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,436 shares of company stock worth $11,535,045 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Cowen upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.41.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.39. 70,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,674,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

