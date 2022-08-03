Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,752,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,686,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,602 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,335,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,978,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,207,000 after acquiring an additional 581,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,540,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,892,000 after buying an additional 544,288 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A stock traded up $3.52 on Wednesday, reaching $134.80. The stock had a trading volume of 16,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,180. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.93.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Truist Financial lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

