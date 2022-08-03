Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,544 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 0.7% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,439. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $100.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $248.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.73.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.