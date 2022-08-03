Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 320 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 2,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of OGE traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,054. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average is $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 34.17%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

