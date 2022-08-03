Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) Announces Dividend of GBX 4.20

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Tyman Stock Performance

Shares of Tyman stock opened at GBX 264 ($3.23) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 264.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 302.93. The company has a market cap of £518.08 million and a PE ratio of 1,003.85. Tyman has a one year low of GBX 227 ($2.78) and a one year high of GBX 463.50 ($5.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Get Tyman alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyman

In other Tyman news, insider Helen Clatworthy acquired 6,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.60) per share, with a total value of £19,865.58 ($24,342.09). In related news, insider Pamela Bingham bought 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.36) per share, for a total transaction of £19,865 ($24,341.38). Also, insider Helen Clatworthy bought 6,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.60) per share, with a total value of £19,865.58 ($24,342.09). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 34,007 shares of company stock worth $9,173,058.

Tyman Company Profile

Tyman plc supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. The company designs and manufactures products that enhance the comfort, sustainability, security, safety, and aesthetics of residential homes and commercial buildings. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.