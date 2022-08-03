U S Global Investors Inc. Acquires 6,050 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 381.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,734,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,898 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,780,000 after acquiring an additional 846,290 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 832,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,688,000 after acquiring an additional 496,952 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,543,000 after buying an additional 333,409 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.10. The stock had a trading volume of 16,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,109. The firm has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117 over the last ninety days. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Societe Generale cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.