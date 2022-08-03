U S Global Investors Inc. Buys New Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 303,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 58,784 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,167.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 58,371 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 121.7% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 80,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,685,637. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.86. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

